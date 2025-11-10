Future Fund LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Future Fund LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.2%

MDY stock opened at $592.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

