KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,619 Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 172,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,074,678. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $92.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

