10,087 Shares in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR Purchased by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 199.8% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 73,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 49,064 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 93,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In other news, Director Shawn Conway bought 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49,999.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,799,986.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $400,049,919.99. This represents a 19.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 0.9%

BRBR opened at $29.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21. BellRing Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 123.43% and a net margin of 10.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on BRBR

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.