Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,374 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 123,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 5.0% in the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $17,520,760.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 636,271,724 shares in the company, valued at $159,621,487,399.88. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,043,381 shares of company stock worth $489,095,047. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $207.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.41 and a 1-year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

