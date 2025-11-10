First Dallas Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 119,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 544,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,093,000 after acquiring an additional 101,356 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 754,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,754,000 after acquiring an additional 156,359 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $86.34 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $105.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.08. The company has a market capitalization of $214.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.22. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%.The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $720,044.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,475.02. This represents a 25.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.47.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

