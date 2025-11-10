Future Fund LLC Sells 729 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

Future Fund LLC decreased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSE:SAP opened at $251.93 on Monday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $227.52 and a 1 year high of $313.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $309.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. SAP had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.50%.The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Barclays raised their target price on SAP from $322.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SAP from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.33.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

