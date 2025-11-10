Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Purchased by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,886 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 4.0% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $60.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.