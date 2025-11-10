Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 5,850 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $140.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.05. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $142.49.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

