M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,639 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.1% of M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 922,524 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $457,119,000 after buying an additional 33,382 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 39.3% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,852 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 8.9% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 192,555 shares of company stock worth $97,840,842 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Microsoft from $637.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $682.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Arete lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.47.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MSFT opened at $496.82 on Monday. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $513.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

