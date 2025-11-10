Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $772,000 Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $118,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,929. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $81.65 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.86.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Raymond James Financial set a $115.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.11.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

