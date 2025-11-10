NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Lowered by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.2% of Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Wolfe Research set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,401,577 shares of company stock worth $610,228,687. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $188.15 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.43 and its 200-day moving average is $163.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $4.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

