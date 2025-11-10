PFG Advisors Raises Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

PFG Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,524,000 after purchasing an additional 43,005 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,544,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $75.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.48. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $78.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

