PFG Advisors Grows Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF $QEFA

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $88.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.01 and its 200 day moving average is $85.79. The stock has a market cap of $943.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.76. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $70.97 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

