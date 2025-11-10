PFG Advisors Grows Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF $FTXO

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,094 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.1688 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

