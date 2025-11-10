PFG Advisors Has $1.77 Million Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,598,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,057,000 after buying an additional 726,850 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,210,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,697,000 after purchasing an additional 712,653 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,695,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,856,000 after buying an additional 536,335 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,096,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after purchasing an additional 361,493 shares during the period. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $12,841,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $46.23 on Monday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

