PFG Advisors Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF $PRFZ

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $44.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $46.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

