Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 1,909 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,050,000 after buying an additional 255,401 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 25.6% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 6.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $84.58 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $262.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

