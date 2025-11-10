Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Makes New $208,000 Investment in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 37,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 185.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $216,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 173,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,720. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $2,134,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,100. This trade represents a 66.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,155. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $36.77 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $70.41. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

