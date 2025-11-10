King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $22.95 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 340,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 126,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 37,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,643,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,275,000 after acquiring an additional 28,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. DZ Bank raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.68.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $57.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The firm has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

