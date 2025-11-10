Future Fund LLC Purchases Shares of 2,032 Aon plc $AON

Future Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 0.9% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in AON by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in AON by 2.1% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $346.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $323.73 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.66.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AON from $436.00 to $433.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.07.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

