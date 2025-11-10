Future Fund LLC Acquires 897 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Future Fund LLC increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in MetLife by 1.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 38,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $76.11 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.86. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

