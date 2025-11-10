Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Sold by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 526.7% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $215.64 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $220.49. The company has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.00.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

