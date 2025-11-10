Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 148 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after buying an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 322.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,218,000 after purchasing an additional 849,091 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Tesla by 29.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,832,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 3.7%

Tesla stock opened at $429.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $420.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 286.35, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Roth Capital set a $505.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $548.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and eleven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.08.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

