Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 5,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.7% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $10,363,000. Retirement Solution LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $950.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,115.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital set a $907.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,130.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,225.00 to $1,130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,063.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Tiffany Marie Barbre sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.62, for a total value of $1,157,994.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,966.10. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.68, for a total value of $2,526,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,343.68. The trade was a 28.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 7,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,175 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $922.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $938.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $968.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $871.71 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.56%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

