Future Fund LLC Invests $737,000 in Piper Sandler Companies $PIPR

Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total value of $825,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 2,896 shares in the company, valued at $956,635.68. This trade represents a 46.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $326.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.89 and its 200 day moving average is $304.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.50. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $202.91 and a 12 month high of $374.77.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $455.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

