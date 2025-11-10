Davis R M Inc. Decreases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 1.0% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.13% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $54,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,439,000 after acquiring an additional 884,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,988,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,244,000 after purchasing an additional 825,965 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,834,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,784,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,180,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $708.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $645.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $580.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $735.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.26. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.96, for a total value of $263,883.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,098.52. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,600.46. This trade represents a 89.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

