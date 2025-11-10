Compass Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,292 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Compass Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,978 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,292 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 3.3% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $61,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Walmart by 527.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after buying an additional 5,664,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Walmart by 28,684.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,295,000 after buying an additional 4,214,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $222,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 619,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,682,831.24. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $166,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 644,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,249,158.28. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,531,616 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $102.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $818.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

