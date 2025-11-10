PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 756,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,169 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $79,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 5.5% in the second quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 11.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PDD from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research cut PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.82.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $135.78 on Monday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $139.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.27.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

