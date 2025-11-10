Rathbones Group PLC Has $14.43 Million Stock Holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,761 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $14,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 158,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $32.06 on Monday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of ($37.39) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 56.17% and a return on equity of 10.85%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.150-3.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

