Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 800,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,032 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $71,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 92,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.7% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $179,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 84,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,779.60. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $87.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.32. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $97.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 38.57%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

