Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,911 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $63,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 60.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC stock opened at $112.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.94 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.48.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $125.00 target price on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.21.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

