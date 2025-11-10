Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,597 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $53,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Aviva PLC raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 360,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,011,000 after buying an additional 22,016 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,156,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.6% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,201.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 369,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 341,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 10.4% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 66,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 0.2%

ADM opened at $56.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average is $56.01. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

