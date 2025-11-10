Stifel Financial Corporation $SF Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 64.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,548 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 5,528.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 151.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SF. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $135.00 price objective on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.90.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 1.3%

SF stock opened at $121.68 on Monday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.27 and a 52-week high of $121.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.83.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.44%.Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 32.51%.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.