Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,333,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 139,765 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $56,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,230,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,960,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107,285 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $99,853,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,162,000 after purchasing an additional 710,220 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 926.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 777,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,381,000 after purchasing an additional 701,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $28,584,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of OXY stock opened at $41.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $53.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.68.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 56.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. HSBC upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.26.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

