Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,719 Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Stag Industrial by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the second quarter worth about $268,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 70.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 350,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,633,000 after buying an additional 144,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,024,000 after acquiring an additional 87,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG stock opened at $38.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.92. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAG. Weiss Ratings upgraded Stag Industrial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $37.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stag Industrial news, EVP Michael Chase sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $509,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,102.50. This trade represents a 58.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry T. Guillemette sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $70,540.80. Following the sale, the director owned 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,043.20. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 40,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,621 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

