Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Position Increased by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $56,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of JNJ opened at $186.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $194.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.