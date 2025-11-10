Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 57,552 Shares of Equity Residential $EQR

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 903,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,552 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $60,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,000,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,008,547,000 after purchasing an additional 199,943 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,711,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,634,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,894,000 after acquiring an additional 112,004 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 5,077,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,416,000 after acquiring an additional 185,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,696,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,152,000 after acquiring an additional 198,344 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EQR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.75 price objective on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $59.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $78.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average is $65.99.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.The business had revenue of $782.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 91.42%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

