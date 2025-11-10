Fountainhead AM LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.9% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,503,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $674.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $668.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $631.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $693.07. The company has a market capitalization of $707.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

