Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 22,954 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,954 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yunqi Capital Ltd bought a new stake in PDD during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,989,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PDD by 2.8% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 32.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 65.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 5.4% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $135.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $139.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PDD shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on PDD from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $165.00 target price on shares of PDD and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.82.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

