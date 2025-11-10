Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 524.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.