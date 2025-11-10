Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 962.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 66,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 58,828 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,433.6% during the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 6,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after acquiring an additional 75,125 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,063.1% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 98,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,357,000 after purchasing an additional 147,904 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $97.09 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $108.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.94. The company has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

In related news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,205 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,501. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

