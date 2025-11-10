Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,633,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,737 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $87,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $25.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $36.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $272,951.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,284,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,038,836.88. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

