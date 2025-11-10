Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 49.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 49.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 80,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.5%

HWM stock opened at $206.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.73 and a 200-day moving average of $178.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $105.04 and a one year high of $211.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

