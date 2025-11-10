Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.32 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 65,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel C. Smith acquired 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $62,293.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,321.35. This represents a 1.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $86,280.80. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 58,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,641.05. The trade was a 0.80% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 2,163 shares of company stock worth $401,605 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $183.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 128.09%.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.