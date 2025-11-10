Comparing AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) & Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Presto Automation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of AppTech Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Presto Automation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of AppTech Payments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Presto Automation and AppTech Payments”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presto Automation $19.05 million 0.00 -$34.48 million ($1.23) N/A AppTech Payments $276,000.00 40.00 -$18.51 million ($0.22) -1.50

Risk and Volatility

AppTech Payments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Presto Automation. AppTech Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Presto Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Presto Automation has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppTech Payments has a beta of -0.5, meaning that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Presto Automation and AppTech Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presto Automation N/A N/A N/A AppTech Payments -3,119.45% -398.98% -153.45%

Summary

Presto Automation beats AppTech Payments on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests. Presto Automation, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs. The company also offers integrated solutions for frictionless digital and mobile payment acceptance, as well as multi-use case, multi-channel, API-driven, and account-based issuer processing for card, digital tokens, and payment transfer transaction services; hosted ecommerce checkout, a flexible payment gateway; and text payment technology, alternative payment methods (APMs), and contactless payments. In addition, it provides FinZeo, a fintech platform. The company was formerly known as AppTech Corp. AppTech Payments Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

