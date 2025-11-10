Rathbones Group PLC Sells 61,286 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 61,286 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $10,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 43,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $38,317.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,389.28. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock worth $231,358 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $177.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $257.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $224.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

