Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 685 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $246.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.20. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.32 and a 52-week high of $254.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.