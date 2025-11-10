Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,630 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Twilio worth $10,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Twilio by 4,280.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 260,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 254,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Twilio by 502.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 26,970 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth $716,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at $4,809,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $841,234.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 137,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,515.27. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,681 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $1,376,171.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 233,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,468,149.95. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 44,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,916 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE TWLO opened at $127.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.06. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.37%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Twilio from $146.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $145.00 target price on shares of Twilio and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.26.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

