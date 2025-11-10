Savant Capital LLC Acquires 504 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 17.7% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,280,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,180,000 after acquiring an additional 493,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 36.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,071,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,852,000 after purchasing an additional 553,043 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,920,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,031,000 after buying an additional 318,015 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at $212,059,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,418,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,436,000 after purchasing an additional 521,713 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $127.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.06. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $151.95.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.37%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,922 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,345,050.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 220,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,939,666.47. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $924,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 129,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,906,070. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,808 shares of company stock worth $4,677,916. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Twilio from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.26.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

