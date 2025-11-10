Savant Capital LLC Grows Position in SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 62.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $197.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.08 and a 200 day moving average of $217.03. SBA Communications Corporation has a 12 month low of $185.45 and a 12 month high of $245.16.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.09. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 31.19%.The business had revenue of $732.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $280.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading set a $237.00 price target on SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBA Communications

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.